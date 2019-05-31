Staff photos by Albert Rukwaro
Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) recently attended a meet and greet in Gardner. During the event, Davids talked about infrastructure development, access to mental health, the rising cost of prescription drugs and the challenges small business owners face. She urged constituents to reach out to her office with concerns and promised to hold pop-up meetings throughout the community. She said a lot of legislation that could address some of the issues was being held up in the Senate, but she expressed hope that the Senate leadership would soon schedule votes “so at least we know where they stand on the issues.” The event was organized by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce and was attended by local leaders and residents including Steve Shute, current mayor, and former mayors Chris Morrow and Carol Lehman.