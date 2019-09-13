Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard, together with State Hospital Commissioner Kimberly Lynch, announce the appointment of Dr. Kristin Feeback as superintendent of Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH), effective September 9. Dr. Feeback will take over for Wes Cole, interim superintendent, who is retiring from the hospital and who will continue to serve on the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council.

Dr. Feeback, currently the director of healthcare services at the Kansas University Medical Center (KUMC), received her Doctorate of Psychology (Psy.D.) degree from California Southern University after receiving a Master’s degree from Wichita State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Hays State University.

Dr. Feeback’s husband, Jason, is the head football coach at Spring Hill High School. They have been married for more than 20 years and live near the hospital with their three active children. She enjoys distance running and promoting physical and mental wellness within the community.

“With more than 20 years of successful relationship building in both clinical and administrative settings, Dr. Feeback has developed an expertise in improving patient experiences and program efficiency,” Howard said. “I believe these career experiences make her uniquely qualified to put the hospital on a strong path to continued progress.”

A clinically licensed behavioral health professional, Dr. Feeback began her career in 1995 as a mental health technician before moving to western Kansas where she became a program consultant and then a clinical therapist in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital. In 2004, she moved into the administrative arena before building a business to address the need for combined clinical and administrative expertise in the long-term care industry. Her private practice provided consulting services in nursing facilities with an emphasis in the area of social services and provided psychotherapy services to residents within those facilities.

“Dr. Feeback is committed to ensuring Kansans get their mental health needs proactively met through proven solutions and exceptional care,” Lynch, state hospital commissioner, said. “I have every confidence she will replicate best practices she has implemented in her experiences over the years and apply them here to enhance the overall effectiveness of our hospital programs.”

Wes Cole, who stepped into the interim superintendent position in July 2018, will remain at the hospital for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

Cole, an Osawatomie native, first began working at the state hospital in his twenties, more than five decades ago. He started out in nursing and through the hospital’s training program later became a psychiatric aid and a licensed mental health technician, the springboard for earning his graduate certificate in gerontology from the University of Michigan and his role as OSH’s director of activity therapy. He is a known advocate for mental health and is widely recognized for his civic leadership positions over the years.

“KDADS has relied on Wes and his unmatched expertise more than once to fill leadership roles at Osawatomie and we are very grateful for his unwavering passion and commitment to not only the hospital but also its patients and the community,” Secretary Howard said. “He has touched the lives of persons with behavioral health needs in Kansas in a way very few others have.”

KDADS and OSH are planning to host a retirement reception for Cole next month.