Everyone is looking forward to this summer but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this season could look a little different.
Neither Gardner nor Spring Hill pools will open as originally scheduled as per Gov. Laura Kelly’s phasing criteria, Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.
Gardner and Spring Hill staff have both announced they have been working with local, state and national organizations to determine what the season could look like if able to open. Some potential changes that those organizations are weighing include social distancing guidelines and what that means at the Aquatic Center, personal protective equipment (PPE) and increased sanitization measures among others.
Further details on opening, season passes, facility reservations, events and swim lessons will be forthcoming.
SH, Gardner pools opening delayed due to pandemic
