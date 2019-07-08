Photos courtesy SH Chamber of Commerce
The new “By Kids” business initiative was successfully launched during the Spring Hill All-City Garage Sales June 14-15. Young entrepreneurs were given a start-up kit to aid them in their first business venture, a lemonade stand. There were eight participants who set up stands in various locations around the city “Citywide Snacks by Kids” is the first program of a larger “By Kids” initiative by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce to expose young people to business ownership and teach entrepreneurial skills through fun experiential activities.