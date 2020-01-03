Submitted photo
KDOT awarded Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) funds for the installation of a gravity sanitary sewer at the airport terminal building. KDOT will reimburse the city ninety percent (90 percent) of the total actual costs of the construction and construction engineering budget of $210,375. Expected completion date is 30 – 60 days. Due to a complete failure of the septic system in spring 2017, restrooms at Gardner Municipal Airport offices were closed. In Oct. 2018, Gardner applied for grant funds from KDOT’s Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) to make infrastructure improvements to the GMA.