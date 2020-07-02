Over 40 vehicles driven by members of the GEHS class of 2020 traveled from Edgerton to Gardner June 20. Gift bags were handed out by Edgerton city staff. “Congratulations to the Class of 2020. We loved getting to see all the seniors as they embark on the next stage of their lives,” said Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor. Thanks for letting Edgerton be a part of your celebration!” Seniors received goodie bags from Shelby Roberts, Edgerton, and Katee Smith, Edgerton council member. The bags contained candy and other items. The parade was led by Deputy Brad Johnson, Johnson County Sheriff’s office. The group travelled to Moonlight Rd., in Gardner. The Senior Cruise was a collective effort to give the seniors and their families an opportunity to gather together safely, and to receive support and Blazer pride from the Edgerton and Gardner communities, Greg Chapman, former USD 231 board member and one of the event organizers, previously said.
About The Author
Related Posts
Former GEHS student finds success at Indianapolis technical school
November 20, 2010
USD 231 schools earn Governor's Achievement Award
January 22, 2014
GEHS, SHHS Graduations set for this weekend
May 20, 2011