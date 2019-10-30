The second of two public hayrides being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District this fall at the Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park will take place on Nov. 3.

In addition to fall hayrides for organized groups, each year JCPRD also offers opportunities for individuals and family members to enjoy the crisp autumn air from a tractor-drawn hayride without having to worry about reaching minimum numbers or placing a deposit.

This hayride will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park, 7460 Ogg Road, Shawnee. The cost is $8 per person and advance registration is required. Like the group program, this hayride will last approximately 60 minutes, and will be followed by a 60-minute campfire with apple cider and marshmallows.

To register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.

For anyone interested in group hayrides, spaces are available for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday rides through Nov. 24 at both Shawnee Mission Park and at Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe. Organized group hayrides also cost $8 per person but require a minimum of $90. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance of the date of the hayride. For scheduling and information, call (913) 831-3359.