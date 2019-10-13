A candidate forum has been scheduled beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the white building at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.

Gardner city council candidates and USD 231 candidates have been asked to participate. A meet and greet will be held for Edgerton city council candidates at a later date.

The event is sponsored by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, and residents are invited to email questions for the candidates to [email protected]

The election is Nov. 5, and advance voting by mail begins Oct. 16. Advance voting in person begins Oct. 28. Additional information may be obtained from jocoelection.org.

In Gardner, incumbents Rich Melton and Todd Winters have filed for reelection. They will face: Adrianna Meder, Kacy Deaton, Tory Kristen Roberts and Jay Warren.

At the Gardner Edgerton school district, there are four candidates whose terms are expiring: Robin Strentz, Kristen Schultz, Greg Chapman and Tresa Boden.

At USD 231, incumbent Strenz will face off with Ementi Coary for the at large seat while Jacque Hastert will face incumbent Schultz for member 1 seat.

Benjamin Hudson is running in member 2 district, and Boden has filed for re-election for member 3.

Greg Chapman, board member, had filed but withdrew from the race due to a change of address.

In Edgerton, council members Clay Longanecker and Katee Smith, incumbents, are joined by newcomer Joshua Beem for the three open seats.

Lee Moore, Gardner city council, did not file for re-election.