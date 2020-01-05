On Dec. 12, Spectrum Brands Edgerton was honored to present a donation of $468.31 to our local KC Pink Warriors Dragon Boat team. All funds were graciously donated by the employees of Spectrum Brands through a Breast Cancer Awareness Penny War event during the month of October. During the event, employees were given the opportunity to donate pocket change toward the manager they wanted to see wear bright pink clothing and accessories for the entirety of the shift.

No one expected mere pocket change would turn into $468.31!

“One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime,” commented Sara Mora, Sr. Human Resources Generalist. “It’s a disease that has touched many of our Spectrum Brands employees and their families and continues to do so. We were both thrilled and humbled by the passion and generosity our employees showed towards this cause.”

The KC Pink Warriors are a dragon boat team based in Kansas City with members hailing from both Missouri and Kansas. The team members are all breast cancer survivors who have chosen to engage in a healthy (and fun!) activity while enjoying the support of teammates and raising awareness for breast cancer. Dragon boat members inspire, restore, and empower each other and the larger Kansas City cancer community through physical fitness and social interaction. They are truly warriors!

A big thank you to Jill Hartman, Brad Johnson, and other members of the Engagement Committee for their outstanding work in researching and coordinating all of Spectrum Brand’s fundraising efforts.

Spectrum Brands continues with its charitable giving during the month of December, collecting more than 700 pounds of canned good products for local Harvesters food bank and families in need.

To find out more about the KC Pink Warriors, please visit www.kcpinkwarriors.org.