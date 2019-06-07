The Kansas Senate has confirmed 2018-2019, Kansas Bar Association President Sarah E. Warner, to fill the vacant Kansas Appellate Court seat. The position became vacant upon the retirement of Judge Patrick McAnany earlier in the year.

Warner was confirmed during Sine Die 37-1, Wednesday, May 29.

“On behalf of the Kansas Bar Association and our lawyer members across the state, we congratulate KBA President Warner on her tremendous accomplishment. We know she will serve the people of Kansas with honor and distinction, ” said Mira Mdivani, KBA President-elect.

Warner has been a member of the KBA since 2006 and received the distinguished Young Lawyer Award in 2015, upon finishing her term as president of the 1500+ Young Lawyers Section members. Her term as KBA President has been marked by her efforts to re-engage existing KBA members, and to intensify efforts to reach out to young lawyers and law students to help shape the future of the legal profession and build lasting relationships between lawyers and associations.

About the Kansas Bar Association

The Kansas Bar Association is a voluntary professional association comprised of 7,000 members dedicated to advancing the professionalism of its members, encouraging public understanding of the law, and promoting the effective administration of our system of justice.