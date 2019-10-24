Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The section of Santa Fe Street between Waverly and Poplar roads will be soon become a three lane roadway after the city council approved a $3.3 million contract with Amino Brothers Inc during an Oct. 7 meeting.

Michael Kramer, public works director, told the council that the project will include asphalt paving, storm drainage, water line relocation and street lighting.

The street will also feature a trail on the north side and a sidewalk on the south side.

Kramer said the city anticipates receiving approximately $1.9 million from the Johnson County government through the Country Assistance Road System (CARS) and Stormwater Management Program (SMP) to help fund the project.

The city will spend $428,000 from the Utility Fund to pay for the waterline relocation while the balance will be financed with General Obligation Bonds with debt service for the bonds drawn from the Special highway fund.

During the same meeting, the city authorized a $907,716.60 addendum with Burns and McDonnell engineering company for design and construction work on the I-35 and Gardner Road interchange project.

The additional addendum will add several tasks to the original scope of work including the coordination of the proposed developments at the northeast and southwest corners of 188th street and Gardner Road intersection.

The company will also work on the anticipated relocation water and sewer lines including an 18 inch water transmission main.

According to Kramer, the extra tasks also include construction observation services as required by Kansas Department of Transportation. However, Kramer told the council that construction observation services were already included in the original $506,692.45 contract and a subsequent $36,043.40 addendum.

In other business, the city:

-authorized a three year agreement with Allen, Gibbs & Haulk L.C, for audit services. The agreement is for $48,500 plus $4,500 for 2019 single audit. According to finance director Mathew Wolff, the fee is expected to increase by three percent for 2020, 3.5 percent for 2021 and 4 percent for 2022. The contract will be funded from the city’s finance budget.