GEHS has officially ended the Samsung Solve competition as one of 100 state winners. The 20 National Finalists were announced this week and GEHS did not not qualify.

“The team and I are overjoyed with how far we made it and, when I shared the news with the kids, they immediately started talking about everything they’ve learned and what they are putting into motion for next year, said Meg Hunting, gifted faciliator. “They’ve approached this entire thing with a growth mindset and are energized to try it again.”

It was aa challenging journey for these talented problem-solvers. On Oct. 27, the team of Charli McGill, Beau Oxley, and Kyron Saunders submitted their initial proposal.

The team was selected as a state finalist on Nov. 14, Out of over 2,000 entries nationwide, only 300 made it to this level. They submitted a more in-depth action plan.

Accolades continued as the team was selected as one of 100 state winners on Dec. 20. Upon reaching this level, they had to create a video to tell the story of their project.

The team submitted the video on Feb. 20, and now wait to see if they are selected for one of the 20 National Finalist spots.

Each stage of the process, the team has been awarded various tech prizes for the classroom and gained valuable life experiences of what it’s like to manage a long-term project.

At the end of this week, students find out if they are chosen as a national finalist. If the team makes it to that level, there will be a round of public voting, along with more judging and a trip to New York City where they will get to pitch their proposal and demo the actual prototype in person.

Five national winners will be announced in early April.