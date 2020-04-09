For the well-being of employees and patrons of the Rural Water District No. 7 has decided to follow the suggested protocol set forth by Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Effective March 18, 2020 the district office will be closed to the public. The office will remain closed until further notice.

• Payments maybe made online on our website, www.water7.com, by phone or by using the drop box located by the front door of the District Office.

• Other district business will be handled over the phone or by email. (email information is on our website)

• If you have questions or need assistance the office number is (913) 856-7375.

For any changes or adjustments made to these precautionary measures please follow RWD7 on the website, Facebook and Twitter. The district will continue to follow the recommendations from government officials and health care experts as they unfold regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.