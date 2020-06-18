The Gardner Police Department will sponsor the first annual Law Dog 5k/10k and power lifting event from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. July 11 at New Century Parkway. The event will be held to raise money for the GPD K9 Unit for training and equipment. Photo courtesy of GPD

The Gardner Police Department will sponsor the first annual Law Dog 5k/10k and power lifting event from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. July 11 at New Century Parkway.

The event will be held to raise money for the GPD K9 Unit for training and equipment. The event is a dog-friendly event for any type of runner. All participants will receive a t-shirt; finishers will receive a K9 challenge coin; the first three finishers in each age group will receive a medal.

GPD’s K9 Unit started in December 2016 with the purchase of Zeus. While originally from Slovakia, he was selected from the Hill Country Dog Center in Pipe Creek, Tex.

Zeus is a dual purpose K9 – trained in narcotics detection and patrol. Zeus is an essential part of the Gardner Police Department. In the past four years, he has located drugs, suspects, and kept numerous officers safe, according to a GPD press release.

The funds raised from this event will be put toward the building of an indoor/outdoor kennel, with multiple dog runs. The building of a structure like this will ensure that Zeus has safe housing when his handler is out of town. If possible and available, other funds from the event will be used toward the construction of an obstacle course used for training purposes.

Further information is available at: https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/NewCentury