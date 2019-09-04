Ronald “Ron” James Carter, Olathe, Kan passed away Aug. 30, 2019 at KU Medical Center.

Ron was born Sept. 6, 1945 in Bell Gardens, Calif to Landon Harold “Bing” and Dorothy L. (Brown) Carter. In 1951 the family moved to Olathe, Kan and then to Gardner, Kan in 1958. Following graduation from Gardner High School in 1963, he attended Emporia State Teachers College and the Univ. of Kansas.

Ron was an aviator in the US Army and the Kansas National Guard and retired as Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) in 1996 after serving nearly 30 years. He was a dual rated instructor pilot, Chief Safety Officer at Forbes Field, Topeka and flew 16 different models of airplanes and helicopters during his career. He also served a tour of duty in Southeast Asia from 1969-1970 flying reconnaissance airplanes and missions supporting ground forces. He received many awards and decorations for his service including a Bronze Star and National Defense Medal.

The spring of 1969, Ron met Barbara Duffle of Atlanta, Ga. They were married in Sept. of 1971 in Sandy Springs, Ga and moved to Kansas to start a family. In 1973, their first child, Lance, was born and in 1978 their second son, David. Ron loved watching his sons grow through the years. He especially enjoyed their school and sports activities through high school and college. His proudest moment was attending their college graduations.

After retirement from the service, Ron joined Honeywell, Aerospace Division, in Olathe. He spent nearly 14 years with Honeywell and retired in 2009 having served in various management positions. After his retirement from Honeywell, Ron started a business with his close friend, Chuck Freeland, called “Bulldog Aviation”. In 2012 Ron’s youngest son, David, joined Bulldog Aviation working alongside his father; subsequently beginning David’s career in aviation.

Ron spent many years traveling in several parts of the world with the military and Honeywell. Barbara accompanied him on some of these journeys and they spent a great deal of time sightseeing, touring and tasting fine food. He also was an avid KU Jayhawk Basketball fan. Ron was a member of the Overland Park Church of Christ for many years. He loved the Lord and the people of the Church. He also loved his Lifegroup who met on Sunday evenings.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; his sons: Lance of Sublette, Kan, David and wife Laurie of Gardner, Kan; three grandchildren: Ashley, Mitchell and Everett; one great-granddaughter, Peighton and one great-grandson, Killian. Ron is also survived by his sister, Sandra Carter of Gardner, Kan and her son, Heath, and many friends he has been with over the years.

Visitation 6:00 to 9:00 pm Sun., Sept. 8, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Graveside service, with full military honors, 1:30 pm Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy., Suite 410, Rockville, Md 20852 or Interfaith Hospitality Network, 6315 W. 110th St., Overland Park, Kan 66211. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.