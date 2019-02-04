Rodney K. Stambaugh, 57, of Gardner, Kan passed away at his home Jan. 31, 2019.

Rodney was born Jan. 12, 1962 in Paola, Kan to Warren A. and Barbara Janiece (Blackburn) Stambaugh. He grew up in Hillsdale, Kan. As an adult, he lived with his family in Edgerton, Kan and later moved to Gardner, Kan. Rodney was a certified Maintenance Mechanic II for 31 years for Johnson County Government. He was a Nebraska Cornhuskers and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Rodney loved spending time with his family, his German Shepard, Sahara, and his bird, Corbin. He enjoyed cooking, especially barbecuing, and liked country and classic rock music. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. Rodney will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Warren A. Stambaugh and sister Ginger Plants. Rodney is survived by his mother, Janiece Arnold of Blair, Neb; children: Sean A. Gaeta (Jennifer) of Edgerton, Kan, Kyle W. Stambaugh of Olathe, Kan, Trenton W. Stambaugh of Gardner, Kan, and Taylor W. Stambaugh (Stephanie Burger) of Gardner, Kan; siblings: Rex Stambaugh (Becca)of Blair, Neb, Stacy Stambaugh of Omaha, Neb, Charlie Arnold (Laura) of Searcy, Ark, Andy Arnold (Regina) of Sacramento, Calif, DaOnda Elliott of Tahlequah Okla; seven grandchildren Cyan, Leon, Carlos, Sofia, Kimber, McKinley, and Kinslee; loving friend, Teresa Winkler-Smith of Gardner, Kan; numerous nieces and nephews; and former wife Angie Wiederholt of Edgerton, Kan.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday., Feb. 6, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S Center, Gardner, Kan, with a burial at Miami Memorial Gardens in Paola, Kan . Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Blair Church of Christ, PO Box 144, Blair, Nebraska 68008. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.