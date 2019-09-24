Robert Randall “Randy” Masters, 63, Hillsdale, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 from an accidental death.

Randy was born Jan. 30, 1956 in Charleston, W.Va. to Dr. Francis “Frank” Wynne Masters Jr. and Eleanor Jean (Cooper) Masters. He grew up in Mission Hills, Kan. Randy attended Pembroke High School and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1975. Randy attended University of Kansas and became a paramedic through KU’s Hospital program in 1979. He worked as a paramedic for JOCO Med Act. Randy retired ranked as a Lieutenant, serving from 1979-2011. At the time of his retirement, Randy was told he was the longest paramedic to serve on an ambulance.

Randy married Margaret “Maggie” B. Rinehart on May 5, 1990 in Mission. They lived in Prairie Village before moving to Hillsdale in 1993. Their daughter, Katie, was born shortly after their move to Hillsdale. Randy loved playing golf, hunting and fishing, as well as water skiing and snow skiing.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Francis “Frank” Wynne and Eleanor Jean Masters; brother-in-law Mark Rinehart and mother-in-law Paula Rinehart. He is survived by his wife Maggie of the home; daughter Katie and husband Zach Vredenburg and grandson James Robert, Shawnee; daughter Jules Vassaas, Norway; sister Pam Appenfeller and husband Dr. Greg Appenfeller, Leawood and their two daughters; brother Francis “Frank” W. Masters III, and wife Cindy Masters, Pittsburg and their two daughters and son-in-law and three children; sister-in-laws and brother in-laws Mindy and Jeff Skinner, Moore, Okla., and Kelly and Shawn Swearngin, Spring Hill and their children and grandchildren; Mark’s five children and six grandchildren and widow Cheri and also many cousins and many, many friends.

Visitation will be 1:30 -3:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 3:30 p.m. all at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 W. 255th St, Paola. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nathan Project or American Cancer Society. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan. 66083 (913-592-2244). Condolences may be left at wwwbrucefuneralhome.com.