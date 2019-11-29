Michael Zegers

The debate team divided forces and travelled to both Basehor Linwood and Louisburg last week.

The debaters at Basehor Linwood had a nice outing. The team of Jacob Riggs/Brenton Wilden finished with four wins and one loss. These wins qualify Jacob Riggs for the state tournament in January. In their first open tournament of the year, the team of Lindsay Cochran/Cayden Stovall finished with two wins and three losses. The team of Cialey Simmons/David Melton finished with three wins and two losses. Finishing with one win and four losses was the team of Tyler Lance/Lily Keimig.

At Louisburg, the team of Lily Yoss/Kenzi Clark finished the day with three wins and two losses. These wins qualify Lily Yoss for the state tournament. The teams of Klayton Wolsey/Jace Koch (5th place), Austin Andrews/Opeyemi Bajowa (fourth place), and Sean Singer/Jacob Booton (2nd place) finished with four wins and one loss. The teams of Aidan Zawacki/Max Taylor and George Barrager/Colton Cape finished with one win and four losses. The teams of Phillip Wiehn/Shelby Beers and Danny Forsyth/Kye Neeley finished with two wins and three losses.