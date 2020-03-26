Due to the closure of the University of Kansas and Johnson County Community College, RideKC announces the 510 K-10 Connector will use the “summer” schedule starting on March 23. The schools were closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The K-10 Connector summer schedule starts March 23 and will continue until further notice. The route will operate hourly during rush hour, instead of every half hour during the regular schedule. Night service operates every two hours on the summer schedule instead of every hour during the regular schedule.

For more schedule details, please see Maps and Schedules at Ridekc.org. For detailed schedule and route information, call the Regional Call Center at 816.221.0660 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to limit exposure to COVID-19, RideKC in Johnson County has taken to following steps in order to protect the public and our transit operators:

* No fare collection for public transportation: Passengers should board buses and head directly to a seat.

• Creating social distancing: Every other row on our large buses will be marked as “do not use” so that we can appropriately space riders.

• Changes to paratransit services: Johnson County is prioritizing one rider (with up to one travel companion) per vehicle. In emergency situations there may be more than one rider and their travel companion. All other routes and microtransit are currently operating as usual.

• Implementing hygiene measures: Transit operators are utilizing gloves and hand sanitizer. Currently we are out of hand sanitizer for the public. Riders are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

• Daily bus sanitation: Buses are being sanitized daily manually and with a misting sanitizer using aqueous ozone (H203), which is a food-grade safe alternative to traditional chemical cleaners.

Stay up to date on Johnson County’s response to COVID-19 at jocogov.org/coronavirus.