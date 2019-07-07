Gardner will host two ribbon-cutting ceremonies on July 11, to celebrate the completion of the Gardner Justice Center and the grand opening of the new Hampton Inn and Gardner Conference Center.
The Justice Center ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. in the building’s community room.
A ribbon cutting for the Hampton Inn will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. The Hampton Inn celebration is provided in partnership with the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.
Both events will consist of tours following the official cutting of the ribbon. The public is encouraged to attend.
Refreshments will be provided.