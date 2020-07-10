A grand opening for the lakeside park was held July 4. It is located at 20201 Veterans Lane, near 199th Street and Veterans Lane about a mile west of U.S. 169. Steven Ellis, Spring Hill mayor, cut the ribbon; refreshments were served and new design elements were available for public viewing. Playground equipment, fishing, and a new boat ramp were open for public use as well as Melvin Murry Dog Park. Regular park hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Veterans Park was approved by Spring Hill residents as a special sales tax initiative in 2008. That special sales tax funded the construction at the Spring Hill Aquatic Center, the construction and design of Veterans Park as well as Phase II of Veterans Park, which is currently in the design stage. Phase II will include a veterans memorial plus more. In early 2020 Spring Hill received a large donation from the Knaebel family for the veterans memorial. The city is working with several families, the American Legion and Vireo, the design firm, to bring these ideas to fruition.