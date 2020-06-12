Photo courtesy of Dana Beaver-Henz
Price Chopper recently opened their new store in Gardner, the 52nd location for the locally-owned grocery chain. The 63,000-square-foot store at 660 E. Main Street will employ about 180 people. The new store features a range of amenities, including a coffee shop, curbside hot meal pickup, fast-casual dining, pharmacy drive thru, online ordering for delivery or pickup and a full-service floral department. The store marked its grand opening 22 years after joining the community. “The Gardner Price Chopper location was the first store that my family entrusted to me. After college, this was the first store I managed. It holds a very special place in my heart.” said John Cosentino, vice president, Cosentino’s Food Stores.