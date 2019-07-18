Submitted photo
The new Hampton’s Inn was officially opened July 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held and drew local civic and business leaders as well as residents from Gardner and surrounding communities.The new hotel boasts a swimming pool, fitness center and a conference room. Steve Shute, mayor, told The Gardner News that the opening of the hotel and an earlier ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Justice Center marked a significant milestone for the city. “It’s a game changing day,” he said. Guests were treated to food, and several won prizes during a raffle.