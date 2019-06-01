Photo courtesy of City of Gardner
The Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Excelligence Learning Corporationon May 20. Pictured are: Paul Licausi, Kirk King, Rich Melton, CEO Dipak Goleccha, Senator Julia Lynn, County Commissioner Mike Brown and County Chairman Ed Eilert. Excelligence is located at Midwest Commerce Center, 17001 Mercury St. (across from the Coleman building). It is a 646,400-sq.ft. facility housing manufacturing, distribution and call center operations and is a leader in early childhood education supplies.