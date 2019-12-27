Reverend Larry Allen Woodward, 81, Gardner, Kan. was promoted to glory, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kan.

Larry was born on August 23, 1938 in Russellville, Ark. to Clarence S. and Florence (Reed) Woodward. He grew up in Russellville and graduated from high school in 1956. After graduating from high school, Larry joined the Air Force for four years. He married Lois E. Johnson on June 21, 1958 at Richard-Gebaur AFB in Grandview, Mo. He attended Moody Bible Institute for three years and became an ordained minister. Larry and Lois served as missionaries in Japan with The Overseas Christian Servicemen Center. Later, Larry attended Calvary Bible College to complete his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biblical Theology in 1970. Later, when living in Florida, he earned a Masters Degree in Math Education at Nova University, which he used teaching math for 13 years in the St. Lucie county schools. Upon retirement from teaching, he became U.S. director with GMSA Gospel Mission of South America. Larry pastored several Churches through the years in Kansas and Florida. When his health declined, he and Lois moved to Gardner Kan. to be near family and became members of Ascend Church in Olathe, Kan. Larry loved his family and his country, but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he served for over 60 years. His favorite Bible verse was II Corinthians 5:15.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister. He is survived by his wife Lois of the home; daughters Kimberly Ann Woodward, Gardner, Kan and Karla B. (Danny) Scherdin, Gardner, Kan; grandson Seth Scherdin and brother Conrad Woodward, Russellville, Ark.

Graveside Service with Air Force Military Honors will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan. 66030 (913-856-7111) Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneral home.com.