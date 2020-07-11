Photos courtesy of the City of Edgerton

Despite thunderstorms and a pandemic, Edgerton still served about 900 hotdogs at their annual 4th of July festivities.

“The crowd was down significantly in Martin Creek Park itself, but our parking lots were full and so was the lot at Big Bull Creek Park across the street,” said Kara Banks, public information officer. “ We had many families opt to stay in their vehicles to watch the show.”

“Although numbers were down, it was a great event,” said Don Roberts, mayor. “Different, but still rewarding. We really wanted to give the community something to celebrate to this year. I think people needed that little bit of normalcy, even if it was with masks and social distancing. It’s the best fireworks show in Johnson County after all.”

The rain did not impact the fireworks,. “The pyro crew managed to get those covered in plenty of time before the storm hit. The show started at 9:45 and lasted about 15 minutes,” Banks said.

With the governor’s recent executive order regarding masks, Edgerton utilized social distancing on shuttle service between the city hall and park.

“The shuttle worked great,” Banks said. “Roughly 50 people or so utilized it between 5:30-10:30 p.m. The driver said he was picking up small groups of people all evening. Seating was social distanced, so it took a couple of trips to get everyone back to their cars at the end of the night.”