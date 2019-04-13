Gardner’s street maintenance division provides routine maintenance of streets, alleys, curbs, and gutters. Routine maintenance of the streets reduces the number of repairs required. Gardner is responsible for 192 lane miles of street pavement, not including 56 Hwy, which is maintained by the state.
Gardner residents are able to report potholes by submitting a service request on the city’s website or contacting public works during weekday hours at 913 856 0914.
Potholes on major thoroughfares are generally repaired within 24-48 hours of being reported. The average response time of residential streets is three working days, according to the city’s website.
