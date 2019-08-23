Enjoy the crisp autumn air by taking a hayride through Oak Ridge Parklands at Shawnee Mission Park or in Heritage Park. Organized hayrides for groups are available through the Johnson County Park and Recreation District and conclude with a warm campfire where apple cider and marshmallows await.

JCPRD hayrides are tractor-drawn, last approximately one hour, and are followed by a one-hour campfire. The cost is $8 per person or a minimum of $90 when there are 12 riders or less. There is a maximum of 25 people per wagon and one adult per ten children is required.

Hayrides are now being scheduled for dates between Sept. 21 and Nov. 24. Hayrides take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only during the above timeframe at Oak Ridge Parklands on the north side of Shawnee Mission Park, 7460 Ogg Road, Shawnee; and at Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance of the date of the hayride. Hayrides fill quickly, so please call early to assure your choice of dates. For scheduling and information, call (913) 831-3359.

For individuals or families wishing to participate in a hayride without having to worry about reaching minimum numbers or placing a deposit, two Public Hayrides are also being offered this fall. One will take place on Sept. 29, while the other will take place on Nov. 3. Both take place on Sundays and begin at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Parklands. The cost is also $8 per person for a one-hour ride followed by a one-hour campfire. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.