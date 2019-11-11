Raymond “Ray” Carl Casey, Sr., 86, of Merriam, Kan, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 at his home in the presence of his loving family.

Ray was born June 26, 1933 in Harrison, Ark to Arvel C. and Josephine (Orr) Casey. He grew up in Arkansas, moved to Kansas City, Mo in 1953 and then to Gardner in 1968 and finally to Merriam. Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In the 1950’s, he worked on a WPA Project driving a team of horses to help build Bull Shoals Dam. For 56 years Ray was the co-owner/operator with his beloved brother, Hersh, of the Casey Brothers Sinclair Service Station in Mission, Kan; retiring in 2015. He married Peggy Sue McDaniel on Oct. 9, 2005 in Overland Park, Kan. He was a member of the Sertoma Club in Mission and the American Legion in Gardner. Ray was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Mission for 30 years. He served as Fire Chief in Mission, Kan and Fire Chief for Gardner Rural Fire Department for many years. Ray was a board member of the Rural Water District and the Johnson County Fair Board. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, participating in BBQ contests and a nice cold beer. Ray will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Ruth Casey, in 1993; daughter, Mary Ann Hann; granddaughter, Katina; siblings: Verna Casey, Geneva Casey Mayes and John Willard Casey. Ray is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Casey, Merriam, Kan; children: Kathi and Mike Flynn, Gardner, Carl and wife Cathy Casey, Lenexa, Kan, Mike and wife Karen Casey, Gardner and Scott and wife Jada Caseyalso of Gardner, nine grandchildren: Chris, Breanna, Sara, Ray, Lexie, Lee, Michael, Toni and Jacob; five great-grandchildren: Claire, Flynn, Bryant, Reed and Georgia also brother, Hersh Casey, Merriam, Kan.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Visitation before the service from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the funeral home. Cremation following service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital or ALS Association-Mid-America Chapter. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.