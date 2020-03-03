Randy Allen Brandenburg Jr., 50, Gardner, Kan passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kan.

Randy was born October 7, 1969 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas to Randy Allen Brandenburg, Sr. and Debbie (Burvee) Brandenburg. Randy grew up in Edgerton, Kan and graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School. He worked as a Master Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local Union #124. Randy enjoyed rodeoing, which included bull riding, steer wrestling and judging rodeo events. Randy enjoyed watching his children participate in outlaw street racing and racing Jr. dragsters. Randy loved spending time with his children and family.

Randy was preceded in death by his father in 2018. He is survived by his children: Chandler and Carson Brandenburg, Gardner ; mother, Debbie Brandenburg-Glynn, Cave Creek, Ariz; sister, Robin Packard, Mineral Wells, Tex. nephew, Coleman Packard and nieces: Ryann and Harlee Packard, Mineral Wells, Tex; former wife, Audra Brandenburg, Gladstone, Mo and extended family and friends.

Randy will lay in state 2:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with visitation to follow at 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 (913) 856-7111). Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Cremation to follow the funeral service. The memorial fund will be to Chandler and Carson Benefit Fund in care of the Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.