The public is invited to attend one or both of two opportunities for input on a master plan for the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Stoneridge property.

Stoneridge is a 75-acre parcel that the Board of Johnson County Park and Recreation Commissioners authorized acquisition of in December 2018. Containing a residence and some outbuildings, the property was referred to by park officials as the “donut hole” because at the time of acquisition, JCPRD owned all the surrounding properties. Purchase of this piece of private property completed the 1,030-acre future park site for Cedar Niles, which stretches nearly two miles north and south between 119th and 135th streets in Olathe.

The first opportunity for public input will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on March 19, as part of the Johnson County Museum’s Free Day at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The second opportunity will take place during the annual open house, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 25, at the TimberRidge Adventure Center, 12300 S. Homestead Lane, Olathe. The hours that consultants will be present to discuss Stoneridge during this event have yet to be announced.

At both events, members of the public will be able to talk to consultants from Landworks Studios, Olathe, about the property and what they would like to see included in the master plan.

The master plan for Stoneridge, which is expected to be completed later this year, will not be implemented as part of the first phase of development of Cedar Niles Park, which began in late January and is focusing on about four miles of paved multi-use trails, mostly along Cedar and Little Cedar creeks. Construction of the first phase of the park’s development is expected to take about a year.