First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REZONING

Case Nos.: PP2020-03 and FS2020-09

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning Request of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Johnson County Fire District #1, applicant representative, for the property generally located at 33364 W 191st Street, requests approval for a Preliminary Plat and Final Site Plan for the following real property, as noted and described:

A tract of Land being part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas Described as:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 02°10’55″ EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, 462.00 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF WEST 191ST STREET AS NOW ESTABLISHED BY EMINENT DOMAIN CASE NO. 11CV09595 RECORDED IN BOOK 201111 AT PAGE 006124, WITH THE NEXT 4 COURSES; NORTH 87°49’37″ EAST 253.39 FEET; A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 1021.00 FEET AND AN ARC LENGTH OF 321.62 FEET; NORTH 69°46’54″ EAST 1194.35 FEET TO A POINT 20.00 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; NORTH 01°26’31″ WEST 20.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 88°33’32″ WEST 1705.79 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 11.41 ACRES OF LAND MORE OR LESS.

Dated this 23rd day of September, 2020.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021