First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-30, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 15th DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2020.
SUMMARY
On September 15, 2020, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 20-30, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ20-0006. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from M-1 (Light Industrial) to R-3 (Residential Low-Density Multifamily) for a Property on 5.16 ± acres; located at 400 S. Rogers Road. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.
This summary is certified this 16th day of September 2020.
/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge
Rrachelle R. Breckenridge
Assistant City Attorney