On Oct. 2, the Gardner Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Coffee with a Cop event.
This is an opportunity for community members to meet their local law enforcement officers, discuss topics of concern or interest, or bring the kids out for a picture. According to the National Coffee with a Cop organization, it is a nonprofit corporation on a mission to improve trust and build relationships – one cup of coffee at a time.
Next month’s Coffee with a Cop in Gardner will take place at the Gardner Justice Center, 16540 N. Moonlight.
