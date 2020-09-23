First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 20PR-820

Division No. 15

JOSEPH F. REDDEN, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on September 18, 2020, a Petition was filed in this Court by Terri L. Redden, the daughter of Joseph F. Redden, Deceased, praying that descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Johnson County, Kansas, to-wit:

Lot 3, Block 31, OAKSHIRE SEVENTH PLAT, a subdivision in the City of

Overland Park, Johnson County, Kansas, and any and all other Kansas real estate and personal property, if any, owned by the decedent at the time of decedent’s death.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before October 15, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, in this Court, in the City of Olathe, in Johnson County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. This hearing may occur remotely. If you wish to participate in the hearing by video or conference call, please contact Division 15 at 913-715-3890 before the date of the hearing. Should you fail to do so, the Court will proceed and enter such orders as the Court determines appropriate.

Terri L. Redden, Petitioner

J. Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

8700 Monrovia, Suite 310

Lenexa, KS 66215

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioner