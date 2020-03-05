Five GEHS competitors attended the Professional Engineers – Kansas and Missouri Chapter luncheon. GEHS placed third of 65 competitors in the Model Bridge Building Competition. Elysia Valverde placed third and was recognized Feb. 1 at Prairie Fire museum. Bethany Stuart placed in the top 20. Each year, the event includes St. Thomas Aquinas. They brought 37 competitors and had 15 students place in the Top 20. From left to right: Connor Gunderson, Elysia Valverde, Brian McGuire, Bethany Stuart and Luke Miller. Submitted photos
About The Author
Related Posts
Madison Elementary wins two grants
December 31, 2015
Athletic director submits resignation
November 5, 2014
40 students tapped to join SHHS honor society
December 2, 2014