Work continues on the new Gardner Price Chopper. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Consentino’s Price Chopper grocery store was held August 29, and the new facility is expected to open next spring. The new 60,000 sq ft store will anchor the Main Street Market Place shopping plaza and will be partly funded through a $19,390,000 in industrial revenue bonds approved by the council on Jan. 18. The project includes the redevelopment of the current store into restaurant and retail space. Super Market Developers, Inc, a subsidiary of Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), is behind the project. The current store is located at 830 E. Main.