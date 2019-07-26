Morgan Shafer

Club reporter

The Prairie Star 4-H Club has been very busy this year, and all members are preparing for the 2019 Johnson County Fair. Throughout the year members have conducted several fundraisers and participated in a number of service projects.

On several dates this year Prairie Star members assisted the Kiwanis Club of Gardner with their flag program, which has over 220 participants. Members assist by putting the United States Flag up in the early morning and taking them down before sunset.

Club members understand the importance of service and giving back to the community. Members assist on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veteran’s Day.