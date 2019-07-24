Hannah Lies
It’s that time of year…. fair time. The Johnson County Fair is July 29-Aug. 3 and the best part is it’s free. Time for 4-Hers to show off all their hard work. There are many 4-H Clubs in Johnson County Prairie Moon 4-H Club is like a big family, helping each other and making long lasting friendships.
4-H has so much to do from rocketry, computers, crafts and livestock. So, come on out to the Johnson County Fair and see all the cool stuff.
If you are interested give tje club leader a call — Justin Fielder 913-271-3612. Don’t forget to come out for 4-H Project Auction Friday Night at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and the Livestock Auction Saturday Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.
And “Make the Best Better “
Prairie Moon 4-H
