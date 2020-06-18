The beach at Lake Olathe is now open on weekends for Olathe residents only.

To help manage capacity and encourage social distancing, residents will be required to register and pay online for a two-hour block of time. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3 to 61, $3 per person for ages 62 and older, and free for children 2 and under. Admission times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Residents can reserve more than one time period in a day, but they will be required to exit the facility and check in again. Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Once admitted to the beach, residents can rent equipment at the Marina for $5 per half hour or reserve time on the Aqua Park for $10 per hour. Admission to the beach is required to use these features.

Registration for The Beach at Lake Olathe is available online.

The sprayground and waterfall have also been turned on. The sprayground is free to the public and will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Marina at Lake Olathe is currently open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Visit OlatheKS.org/LakeOlathe for more information.

Olathe Community Center pool

The indoor pool at the Olathe Community Center is now open to members and guests.

Members currently have unlimited access to the pool. Each non-member is required to purchase a day pass even if they are not swimming. A day pass is $8 for Olathe residents, $9 for non-residents, and $5 for military personnel and guests ages 62 and over.

The Olathe Community Center features a leisure pool with zero-depth entry, a lazy river, four 25-yard lap lanes, hot tub, rock climbing walls, water play structures and two water slides. Members and guests are asked to continue practicing frequent hand washing and social distancing and they are asked to remain home if they feel ill or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Visit OlatheKS.org/CommunityCenter for information on pool schedules.