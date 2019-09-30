The Gardner City Council approved a recommendation by the utilities advisory commission to appoint Matt Ponzer, electric generation manager, to the board of directors of the Kansas Municipal Gas Agency.
With his appointment, Ponzer will represent the city to the agency as an alternate director with voting rights.
Gonzalo Garcia, utilities director, is the city’s representative to the board of directors at the state agency.
Ponzer replaces John Krievens who retired on July 1, and his term will run for two years.
“The alternate director can be given voting privileges to exercise in the absence of the director and can be appointed as either permanent or with defined term,” Garcia said.
The state agency meets twice per year and the spring meeting coincides with the annual Kansas municipal utilities conference held in the Wichita area.
Ponzer appointed to Kansas Gas Agency
