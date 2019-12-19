Photo courtesy of GPD
The Christmas for Children Bicycle Drive brought smiles to 29 children and the community has reached out with even more donations. Gardner Police Department collected enough bicycles to fill two flatbed trailers and took them to Lansing last week for restoration. Inmates there fix up the bicycles so they are like new, and then they are given to children whose families have requested them. The officers brought back 29 fully restored bicycles from Lansing, ready to give to children before Christmas.
Since then, the police department already has collected enough bicycles to fill another trailer. The collection is suspended temporarily, as the bicycle unit at Lansing is relocating to another facility for a few months.