Come celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 during a program being planned by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

This Sweethearts Tea Dance invites attendees to grab their valentines and dance the afternoon away with local group, the Playboys. Each participant can bring a favorite sweet treat or potluck dish to share. Refreshments will be provided. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under special events. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “dance.”

This event will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. The cost for this two-hour dance is $5 per person at the door. Both couples and individuals are welcome. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.