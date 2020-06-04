Floyd died while being detained by Minneapolis, Minn., police officers, and it sparked nationwide protests. Floyd, who was black, died after being held down eight minutes by police officers – one with a knee to his neck. The four officers were arrested and charged after the event was recorded and went viral on social media.

The Gardner protest organizer has been in communication with the Gardner Police Department. “They are very intent on a peaceful protest. We are going to be there to assist and help facilitate the protest,” said Jay Belcher, police chief.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at city hall. Members plan to walk eastbound on the sidewalks, not in the street, from city hall to Moonlight Rd. where they will turn around and go back to city hall.

Upon arrival at city hall, members will have a quick prayer and then they will have the opportunity to interact with officers sharing thoughts, ideas and experiences, Belcher said. Those who wish to participate should park at the aquatic center.

Protestors have been asked to park in the pool parking lot so the downtown and surrounding business’ have parking spots for their customers, Belcher said. Protest organizers have stressed the event is to be peaceful.

The Gardner Chamber of Commerce notified area businesses of the planned protest.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.