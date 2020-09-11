Copper Springs Meadows was approved by the Gardner Planning Commission at their Aug. 25 meeting.

The 168 single-family lot development is located on the southeast corner of W. 159th St. and University Park Drive. The plat was approved subject to approval of a storm water management plan and traffic impact study to be completed by the public works department.

Application for the plat was by Martens Family Enterprises, LLC, Olathe.

BOZA grants variance request

Immediately preceding the planning commission, the board of zoning appeals approved a variance request for a rear yard setback variance to allow the addition of a double-car garage with additional living space above. The variance request was for 15415 Lake Rd. 3, Gardner.