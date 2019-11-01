Patricia “Pat” Lee Moll, 81, of Gardner, Kan, passed on Oct. 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan in Olathe.

Pat was born November 8, 1937, in Lawrence, Kan, to Lloyd Leslie and Alice Irene (Morley) Andrew. She was a lifelong resident of Johnson County; graduating from Gardner High School in 1955. Pat married Kenneth G. “Ken” Moll, Jr. at First Presbyterian Church in Gardner on August 14, 1955. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where she provided for others with a servant’s heart. She modeled the deep and endless love of Jesus as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to nurture and create beautiful things for those she loved, whether it be in the form of flowers, ceramics, food, clothing, or homes. Above all, she was always just simply there for others without distraction or complaint, even when her body made it difficult.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Pat is survived by her husband Ken of the home; daughters: Diane and husband Greg Meise, Overland Park, Kan, and Cynthia and husband Bob O’Leary, Gardner, Kan; sons: Scott and wife Aimee Moll, Wichita, Kan, and Keith and wife Andrea Moll, Lenexa, Kan; twelve grandchildren: Amy (Ian) Horton, Ryan (Micael) Elrod, Michael (Celicia) Davis, Allison (Ben) Lassiter, Scotty (Josie) O’Leary, Falon (Andy) Bailey, Ariana (Garrett) Repp, Samantha Moll, Jack Moll, Thomas Moll, Megan Moll, Patrick Moll; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Josh, Ashley, Austyn, Ethan, Piper, Wiley, Evelyn, Garrison, McKenna, Elijah, Clark, Bennett, Lilly, Braylon, Cooper; sister Phyllis Andrew of Lakeland, Fla, brothers Dennis (Judy) and Bill (Karen) Andrew both of Gardner.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.