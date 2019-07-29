Grand Marshals of this year’s parade are Rachel and Justin Kroh, founders of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

They were selected as Citizens of the Year in the spring. “They’ll be riding in the parade and showcasing the beds they make for kids in our community,” said Jason Camis, Gardner Edgerton chamber president.

The parade, sponsored by the chamber, will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3. The parade route is the same as last year’s, and the theme is the same as the Johnson County Fair – “Back to Our Roots.”

The parade is one of the yearly highlights of the JoCo Fair, Camis said.

“It’s been coordinated for years by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, but wouldn’t exist without the support of the City of Gardner Public Works and Parks & Rec staff or the HAM Radio operators.”

The parade will be announced by DJ FlyBryGuy (aka former GEHS graduate Bryan Rushing.)