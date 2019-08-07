LEFT: From left to right: Iris Schrotberger, Fern Schrotberger and Maddie Cooley have been busy preparing for the Johnson County Fair. They are refining their chocolate chip cookie in the Foods Group. RIGHT: Quincy McIntosh, Oxford Hustlers 4-H, is working on her ceramics project. CENTER: Daniel Bolen, Oxford Hustlers 4-H, is pictured completing his crocheting project. Submitted photos
