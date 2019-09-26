More than 100 athletes competed in the first Lake Olathe Triathlon at Lake Olathe Park, on Sept. 21. The hilly, three-part competition consisted of a 500-meter swim, 10.3-mile bike and 2.7-mile run in and around Lake Olathe.

Many athletes were from Olathe and the surrounding Kansas City area, and the triathlon drew participants from as far as Florida and Utah, ranging from 21 to 76 years old. The first-place male finisher was Kevin Denny of Overland Park, with a time of 53:01. The first-place female finisher was Kari Benkert of Lee’s Summit, who finished with a time of 1:04:58. Second and third place male and female finishers also received awards, and the top finishers in each age group received medals. Complete results can be found online.

City of Olathe staff, the Olathe Fire and Police Departments, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers from the community and Olathe Public Schools helped make the event run smoothly.

“The rain held off and we were able to have a great race,” said Paul Krueger, race director. “We are looking forward to building on this and making it bigger and better next year.”