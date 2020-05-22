What’s faster than the speed of light?

No, not Superman.

A virtual school board meeting.

It lasted all of 12 minutes, which even in normal times would seem brief, but given the pandemic that closed school buildings statewide, it’s frightening.

To be sure USD 231 has had their hands full, and all involved should be congratulated on accomplishing the impossible: Closing buildings. Serving more than 100,000 meals. Switching to online learning. Rescheduling graduation and honors night.

That’s to be applauded.

And it should be.

Publicly. In a school board meeting.

School board meetings have lacked public transparency for a long time. Most discussion/decisions are made in committee meetings which are hard to track. By the time the issue gets before the board, it’s basically a rubber stamp.

Especially at this time when things have changed so drastically, it would be helpful to have public discussions and an outreach to the general public.

Sometimes if you’re doing a good job, you need to toot your own horn.

And it’s hard to do that with a 12 minute meeting that lacks substance or public input.